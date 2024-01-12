Friday, January 12, 2024
Infinix unveils its latest breakthrough technology, E-Color Shift at ShowStoppers CES 2024

PR
January 12, 2024
LAHORE  -  Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has unveiled its latest break­through technology, E-Color Shift at ShowStoppers CES 2024. E-Color Shift enables mobile phone panels to change and maintain vibrant colors without consum­ing power. Infinix also highlighted its AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery concept devices aimed to revolutionize the mobile industry with the latest and greatest tech.

“At Infinix, we are committed to providing user-centric solutions to Gen Z consumers worldwide. We are exploring further cus­tomization possibilities through a software application, enabling up to 60 customizable areas on the hardware with each area sup­porting various colors. Users can also personalize their phone’s back cover by displaying time, mood, and other features in a ma­trix arrangement. This approach allows users to express their in­dividuality and convey distinc­tive information through unique phone designs, transcending basic color changes. This gives their device a fresh look and feel,” said Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager, at Infinix Mobility.

Infinix’s E-Color Shift technolo­gy, featuring E Ink Prism™? 3, rev­olutionizes smartphone person­alization by enabling extensive customization of the back panel. This technology uses microstruc­tures in which color particles car­ry positive and negative charges. By applying different voltages, the electric field within the mi­crostructure changes, causing the corresponding color particles to move and display the desired col­ors. This innovative approach al­lows the phone’s shell to change ‘skins’ at will, maintaining the dis­play without consuming power.

Infinix showcased its cutting-edge technologies, featuring Infinix AirCharge and the Ex­treme-Temp Battery at the event. Infinix’s AirCharge employs in­novative multi-coil magnetic res­onance and adaptive algorithms, facilitating wireless charging up to 20 cm and at 60-degree angles. Ensuring safety with fre­quencies below 6.78 MHz and delivering 7.5W power, it incor­porates protective circuits. This method transcends traditional charging, allowing users to con­veniently charge devices under desks during activities like gam­ing or watching videos.

