Jennifer reflects on emotional moment with Brie Larson at 2024 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lopez has recently reflected on her emotional moment with Brie Larson at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards over the weekend. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lopez said, “It brings tears to my eyes now because it’s very moving, because you give your heart and soul to this when you’re an artist.” “I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me,” continued the 54-year-old. The singer and ac­tress mentioned, “When I was looking at Brie and I saw her and I was just staring in her eyes because she was so locked in with me and just [was] like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long.” While talking about Larson’s feelings the event, Lopez pointed out, “I saw myself, and I saw the little girl, and to think that I did that for some­body was really, really overwhelming.” “I could have really taken a moment there, but it was very lovely to have an experience like that,” she noted. Lopez remarked, “I don’t think I ever imagined that I would have an expe­rience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watch their movies and who I, is kind of in a way, my contemporary.” “It was a very kind thing that she did, and it meant a lot to me, probably even more than it did to her,” added the songstress.