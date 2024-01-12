Karachi records season’s coldest day

KARACHI - Karachi witnessed the lowest temperatures of the season on Thursday, marking an intensified cold wave reported by the Department of Meteorology. The official weather station at Pahlwan Goth record­ed a chilly 10 degrees Celsius, signifying the deepen­ing impact of the cold spell that began last week. In the Gulistan-Johar area, the minimum temperature hit 8 degrees Celsius, while at the Jinnah Terminal weather station, it dropped to 8 degrees Celsius. Shahrah Faisal and Maripur noted 11.5 degrees Cel­sius. The Meteorological Department’s Early Warn­ing Center anticipates further temperature drops on Friday, with Karachi potentially experiencing single-digit temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Cel­sius. Saturday is expected to see temperatures be­tween 9 and 11 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there is a likelihood of winds blowing from the northeast and southeast directions of Balochistan. The fore­cast suggests the continuation of closed sea breezes during this period, with a potential for morning fog in the province’s plains. The Meteorology Depart­ment had previously indicated colder weather in Quaid’s city for the next three days.