KMU hosts meeting to outline quality targets for 2023-24

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) recently hosted a crucial meeting addressing the Quality Award and Targets for the upcoming Assessment Year 2023-24. The meeting, organized by the esteemed Quality En­hancement Cell (QEC) KMU and under the guidance of Dr Asiya Bukhari, Director of QEC KMU, witnessed the participation of notable figures, including Princi­pal KIDS Prof Dr Faheem Ullah, Dr Fali Haq AD QEC, Dr Kajl Hayat, Dr Zia Farooqi, Dr Muhammad Sami, Dr Nawshad Asim, Dr Sabeeha Khauum, Dr Mehwish, Dr Shujat Faqir, Dr Arsalan Khan, Dr Dildar Muham­mad, Dr Irfan Ullah, Dr Aamir, and Dr Anwar Ullah.

The focal point of the meeting was the discussion surrounding the forthcoming Quality Awards and Targets assigned to the prestigious constituent insti­tutes of Khyber Medical University for the assessment year 2023-24. Dr. Asiya Bukhari, in her capacity as the Director of QEC KMU, provided a comprehensive overview of the integral role played by the QEC in en­suring and upholding educational quality standards.

Key highlights of the meeting included Dr. Bukhari’s directive to all attendees, urging them to furnish cru­cial details related to their respective degree pro­grams. This encompassed information such as the number of students, Program ID, program duration, title of the degree, and semester-wise details. Fur­thermore, each institute was tasked with nominat­ing a focal person responsible for providing the req­uisite data.