KMU hosts meeting to outline quality targets for 2023-24

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) recently hosted a crucial meeting addressing the Quality Award and Targets for the upcoming Assessment Year 2023-24. The meeting, organized by the esteemed Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) KMU and under the guidance of Dr Asiya Bukhari, Director of QEC KMU, witnessed the participation of notable figures, including Principal KIDS Prof Dr Faheem Ullah, Dr Fali Haq AD QEC, Dr Kajl Hayat, Dr Zia Farooqi, Dr Muhammad Sami, Dr Nawshad Asim, Dr Sabeeha Khauum, Dr Mehwish, Dr Shujat Faqir, Dr Arsalan Khan, Dr Dildar Muhammad, Dr Irfan Ullah, Dr Aamir, and Dr Anwar Ullah.
The focal point of the meeting was the discussion surrounding the forthcoming Quality Awards and Targets assigned to the prestigious constituent institutes of Khyber Medical University for the assessment year 2023-24. Dr. Asiya Bukhari, in her capacity as the Director of QEC KMU, provided a comprehensive overview of the integral role played by the QEC in ensuring and upholding educational quality standards.
Key highlights of the meeting included Dr. Bukhari’s directive to all attendees, urging them to furnish crucial details related to their respective degree programs. This encompassed information such as the number of students, Program ID, program duration, title of the degree, and semester-wise details. Furthermore, each institute was tasked with nominating a focal person responsible for providing the requisite data.