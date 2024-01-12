KP launches ‘Ilam Da Tolo Dapara’ campaign to boost literacy

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, announced a significant initiative to address the low literacy rate in the merged districts. The provincial government is set to launch the “Ilam Da Tolo Dapara” education campaign.
The primary objective of the campaign is to enhance male and female education in these districts. To ensure its success, a district-level task force will be established, accompanied by a body of literacy experts overseeing the campaign.
Dr. Abdullah revealed plans to revitalize dysfunctional educational institutions in the merged districts by boosting student enrollment. Additionally, efforts will be made to integrate technical education and skills training courses into mainstream educational institutions.
The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a feasibility study to identify suitable institutions for this purpose.
Speaking in a radio interview in Peshawar, the caretaker minister highlighted the formation of a provincial task force, led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dedicated to accelerating development in the merged districts. The recent task force meeting focused on government initiatives in the education sector for these areas, with decisions taken regarding the upcoming “Ilam da Tolo Dapara” campaign.
Dr. Abdullah emphasized that the campaign would kick off in the current academic session, aiming to provide quality education in the merged districts. Importantly, the initiative will leverage existing infrastructure without requiring additional financial resources.
In further developments, a survey to identify ghost schools in the merged districts is set to conclude by January 20. Simultaneously, a need assessment survey is underway to identify educational needs and facilities in the region.