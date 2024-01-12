KP launches ‘Ilam Da Tolo Dapara’ campaign to boost literacy

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Dis­tricts Affairs, Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, announced a significant initiative to address the low literacy rate in the merged districts. The provincial govern­ment is set to launch the “Ilam Da Tolo Dapara” education campaign.

The primary objective of the campaign is to enhance male and female education in these dis­tricts. To ensure its success, a dis­trict-level task force will be estab­lished, accompanied by a body of literacy experts overseeing the campaign.

Dr. Abdullah revealed plans to re­vitalize dysfunctional educational institutions in the merged districts by boosting student enrollment. Additionally, efforts will be made to integrate technical education and skills training courses into main­stream educational institutions.

The Technical Education and Vo­cational Training Authority (TEV­TA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a fea­sibility study to identify suitable institutions for this purpose.

Speaking in a radio interview in Peshawar, the caretaker minister highlighted the formation of a pro­vincial task force, led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dedicated to accelerating devel­opment in the merged districts. The recent task force meeting fo­cused on government initiatives in the education sector for these are­as, with decisions taken regarding the upcoming “Ilam da Tolo Dapa­ra” campaign.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized that the campaign would kick off in the current academic session, aiming to provide quality education in the merged districts. Importantly, the initiative will leverage existing in­frastructure without requiring ad­ditional financial resources.

In further developments, a sur­vey to identify ghost schools in the merged districts is set to conclude by January 20. Simultaneously, a need assessment survey is under­way to identify educational needs and facilities in the region.