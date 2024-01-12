KP police introduce e-policing, safe election apps

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have embraced technological advancements with the in­troduction of e-policing and Safe Election digital ap­plications on Thursday. These initiatives aim to pre­vent crimes by providing citizens with convenient access to police services.

DIG IT, Irfan Tariq stated that the e-policing app in­corporates data of suspects nationwide, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitating the swift identifi­cation of criminals and vehicles.

The e-safe election app has been designed to bol­ster the security plan, encompassing all aspects of the election arrangements.

Furthermore, the introduction of e-police check posts serves to address citizens’ concerns. The app will be accessible to officers stationed at the check posts, streamlining problem-solving processes, as noted by the DIG.

Notably, the app already contains details of over 750,000 individuals accused of various crimes over the past three years. This comprehensive database aims to simplify the identification and apprehension of crime suspects.