KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretak­er Minister for Sports, Youth Af­fairs and Science and Informa­tion Technology Dr Najeebullah Marwat visited PCB’s Head­quarters Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and met Chairman of the PCB Manage­ment Committee Zaka Ashraf. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “I had a fruitful meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Dr Najeebullah Marwat and the PCB have requested the provin­cial government for the custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums and other grounds in the region. “This ini­tiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contrib­ute to the overall development of cricket in the region,” added Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in the presence of Chief Operating Of­ficer Salman Naseer.