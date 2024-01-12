Livestock dept vaccinates over 14,000 animals against virus

MULTAN - The Livestock Department gears up for vaccina­tion and treatment of animals due to cold weath­er conditions. Additional Director Livestock Dr Nizamuddin said that animals were being affect­ed due to weather changes. He urged the cattle rears to make special warm rooms for the cattle, adding that the departmental staff gave informa­tion to the cattle farmers about the preventive measures along with the treatment of the ani­mals at their doorsteps.

Livestock teams arrived in the areas, espe­cially in Taman Qaisrani’s Mauza Nilohar, Mauza Khaliro, Mauza Tahlidan and adjacent areas to treat the virus in animals, but no virus of this type was found.

He said that according to the report of the team incharge Dr Saleem Qaisrani, most of the small ani­mals were suffering from cough, and fever due to severe cold and only a few small animals have died.

More than 14,000 animals were vaccinated against the virus there and cattle farmers could contact them in case of any emergency as teams were present. He said that the PPR virus was not found there and only the animals are getting sick due to the severe cold weather.