Friday, January 12, 2024
Man shot dead in Karachi

Man shot dead in Karachi
Web Desk
5:46 PM | January 12, 2024
Regional, Karachi

A man was shot dead by two assailants riding a bike in Gulshan Iqbal Park, Block II, here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Police were investigating if it was a targetted killing or an outcome old enmity.

The man whose identity could not be ascertained was returning home from his workplace when two people armed with sophisticated weapons shot him dead.

Having being informed, law enforcers reached the crime scene and launched a probe into the murder after sending off the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

Police have intensified patrolling in the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits.

Police have registered a murder case. Further investigation is under way.

Web Desk

