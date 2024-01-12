Marriyum demands legal action against Ijazul Ahsan, Mazahir Naqvi

LAHORE - PML-N Central Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that former Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan must be held account­able and tried in court and this pro­cess of accountability must start from yesterday. Addressing a press confer­ence following the resignation of Jus­tice Ijazul Ahsan, Marriyum said his resignation could not exonerate him from the terrible actions against the people, people’s elected leaders, de­mocracy, and the constitution. A res­ignation from office won’t bury a plethora of controversial decisions, corruption cases Justice Ijazul Ah­san, references against him, and on­going investigations against him, she stressed. The people of Pakistan de­mand that he must be held account­able for his actions in accordance with the law and merits of justice.

Nobody should be above the law. If a three-time elected prime min­ister can present himself, his entire family, and his entire political par­ty for the most rigorous process of accountability, even in the circum­stances primed for persecution and victimisation why should any SC judge be exempted, she questioned.

The former federal information minister said, “You’re the monitoring judge; you called a democratic polit­ical party a Sicilian Mafia; you’re the one who put together ‘gems’ of your choice in the JIT; made a mockery of Justice, the Supreme Court, and the office of Supreme Court Judge all to target, persecute, and victimize Nawaz Sharif. Today Nawaz Shar­if is being vindicated and the bench that persecuted Nawaz was facing its destined eventually. Mazahir Ali Naqvi should be asked about those trucks once again”.

All those characters, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Mazahir Ali Naqvi, are the reason for the economic destruction of Pakistan, for the massive unemployment, for the excruciating inflation and must answer to the people for their deplor­able actions, she demanded. All these individuals, the like-minded group that used their power, their position, and their influence to target Nawaz Sharif, had forgotten that power and position were a sacred trust of the people and were temporary. Resig­nations of these judges are proof that they were guilty of all this horrendous crimes against the nation, its people, and the constitution, she said. Black sheep like Ijazul Ahsan and Mazahir Ali Naqvi cause institutional turmoil with their actions, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is being strengthened with the exit of such people, she added.

Marriyum slammed the Peshawar High Court decision to reinstate PTI’s election symbol despite gross viola­tion of Election Commission of Paki­stan’s rules and code of conduct. She said the former PTI Chairman proved once again through his party’s fake intra-party elections, that he only believes in rigged and manipulat­ed processes of selection instead of democratic elections. She said that the premiership of the former PTI chief and the PTI government were a product of rigging through manipu­lation of the RTS, which was what he had become accustomed to. The PTI intra-party elections were a mockery of ECP rules and PTIs own rules and regulations. PTI has only its former Chairman to blame for their farce of intra-party elections and the objec­tions of the ECP.