Mehbooba Mufti escapes unhurt in road accident

ISLAMABAD - Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday met with a road accident while she was on her way to Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti es­caped unhurt, However, her driver sustained injuries. The accident took place in the Sangam area of the dis­trict in South Kashmir. As per party officials, the driver of the car has re­ceived injuries in his leg. Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to meet vic­tims of a recent fire incident.