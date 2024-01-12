Minister advises citizens to maintain healthy diet, use face masks as ‘pneumonia cases rises in Punjab’

ISLAMABAD - Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Pop­ulation Welfare Dr Jamal Na­sir Thursday urged people to re­main vigilant while maintaining a healthy diet and using face masks as ‘pneumonia cases’ were contin­uously rising due to smog weather.

Talking to a private news chan­nel he pointed out that people with weak immunity due to chron­ic cardiac, kidney and liver diseas­es or diabetes could easily con­tract the respiratory disease in cold weather.

Health experts warned of an acute rise in pneumonia cases among elderly people and chil­dren. He asked citizens to have plenty of rest, warm beverages, steam baths or the use of humidifi­ers in houses for air moisture and timely consultations with doctors.

He said that the major cause of increased cases was undiagnosed influenza and pneumonia cases. He advised citizens to immedi­ately consult doctors and receive treatment after having respirato­ry issues.

He confirmed that the number of pneumonia cases was higher than the previous year, adding, a precautionary measure to protect young children from the harsh cold weather conditions prevail­ing in the province.

Replying to a question, he said that the Punjab government was cracking down on vehicles emit­ting smoke, adding, that action would be taken against all facto­ries causing environmental pollu­tion with district administrations closely monitoring all industries and brick kilns. In addition to the school mask mandate, the pub­lic had been urged to use masks as well. Citizens are encouraged to take precautions to safeguard their health in the face of the on­going smog crisis, he added.