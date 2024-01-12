Friday, January 12, 2024
Minister for completion of digitisation process at the earliest

January 12, 2024
KARACHI  -  Caretaker Sindh Minister of Rev­enue, Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Thursday directed to complete the digitization process at the earliest while ensuring linkage of the record with the NADRA database. The minister was pre­siding over a virtual meeting with officers of the Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board (PITB) here regarding the digitization of records of different departments of the Sindh government.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousaf and other PITB officers attended the meeting on Zoom while Sindh government officers of Revenue, Industries and Commerce de­partments were also present. Younas Dagha instructed to ar­range a demonstration of the digitization process for relevant departments so that the officers concerned could comprehen­sively implement the digitization process. The minister asked PITB to provide its own team of train­ers for imparting proper train­ing of the digitization process to Sindh officers and workers. On which Chairman PITB informed that the team of trainers of PITB will reach Karachi on Thursday, January 12, 2024.

