Minister for revitalising education sector

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Ed­ucation and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has underscored the pivotal role of education in the progress of a nation.

Talking to the media during a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here on Thursday, he highlighted the ne­glect of the government education sector by previous governments, adding that it badly suffered due to it. He stressed the need to address deficiencies in government edu­cational institutions, emphasizing that national progress hinges on a robust education system. He re­inforced the vital link between ed­ucation and a nation’s prosperity, urging sustained efforts to elevate the educational landscape for fu­ture progress.

Advocating for a five-year com­mitment to education sector by upcoming elected government, Sindhi stressed the need to en­hance conditions in government schools and colleges nationwide. He commended the exemplary performance of PIFD, suggesting it as a model for all government in­stitutions.