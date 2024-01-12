Minister for revitalising education sector

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has underscored the pivotal role of education in the progress of a nation.
Talking to the media during a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) here on Thursday, he highlighted the neglect of the government education sector by previous governments, adding that it badly suffered due to it. He stressed the need to address deficiencies in government educational institutions, emphasizing that national progress hinges on a robust education system. He reinforced the vital link between education and a nation’s prosperity, urging sustained efforts to elevate the educational landscape for future progress.
Advocating for a five-year commitment to education sector by upcoming elected government, Sindhi stressed the need to enhance conditions in government schools and colleges nationwide. He commended the exemplary performance of PIFD, suggesting it as a model for all government institutions.