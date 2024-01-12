Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minor killed, 3 injured in Quetta gas explosion

APP
January 12, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  A child was killed and three oth­ers including a woman were injured in a gas leakage explosion rocked a residential building in Jinnah Town, Quetta on Thursday. According to private news channel, the explosion occurred in upper floor of residential plaza due to a gas leakage. In the wake of the explosion, local volunteers and rescue officials rushed to the scene to assist and transport the injured to a nearby hospital. According to prelim­inary investigations by the police, the explosion was caused due to gas leak. Police said that further investigations into the incident were currently un­derway. 12-inch diameter gas pipe­line affected in Dhadar: SSGC Sui Southern Gas Company’s 12-inch di­ameter main pipeline supplying gas to Quetta has been severely affected near the Dhadar area of Kachhi and gas supply to some areas is likely to be affected. Sui Southern Gas Com­pany’s spokesman talking to APP said that a technical team of SSGC was repairing the affected pipeline in order to maintain the supply of gas in the city.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024