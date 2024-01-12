Minor killed, 3 injured in Quetta gas explosion

QUETTA - A child was killed and three oth­ers including a woman were injured in a gas leakage explosion rocked a residential building in Jinnah Town, Quetta on Thursday. According to private news channel, the explosion occurred in upper floor of residential plaza due to a gas leakage. In the wake of the explosion, local volunteers and rescue officials rushed to the scene to assist and transport the injured to a nearby hospital. According to prelim­inary investigations by the police, the explosion was caused due to gas leak. Police said that further investigations into the incident were currently un­derway. 12-inch diameter gas pipe­line affected in Dhadar: SSGC Sui Southern Gas Company’s 12-inch di­ameter main pipeline supplying gas to Quetta has been severely affected near the Dhadar area of Kachhi and gas supply to some areas is likely to be affected. Sui Southern Gas Com­pany’s spokesman talking to APP said that a technical team of SSGC was repairing the affected pipeline in order to maintain the supply of gas in the city.