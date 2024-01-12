Missing Voices

In a significant response to the prolonged protest by the fam­ilies of missing persons in Islamabad, the federal cabinet re­cently took a commendable step by approving the reconstitu­tion of its committee on forced disappearances. This pivotal move, led by the law minister, not only reflects a responsive approach to the ongoing plight of these families but also signifies the caretaker government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

The committee’s reconstitution was prompted by the resigna­tion of former interior minister Sarfraz Bugti, resulting in the va­cant chairman’s slot. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office noted that the recommendation for this re­constitution came from the Ministry of Interior. The families of miss­ing persons have been staging a persistent protest outside the Na­tional Press Club, demanding the recovery of their loved ones. A rally organised on 21st December led to unfortunate confrontations with the police, resulting in baton charges and arrests. In response to this escalating situation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar swiftly formed a special committee the next day. Headed by the for­mer interior minister, this committee was tasked with engaging with the families of missing persons and addressing their grievances. De­spite the release of many protesters, a significant number remain in custody, underscoring the urgency of the government’s actions.

The caretaker government’s commitment to reconstituting the committee and addressing the concerns of the families of missing persons is not only commendable but also necessary. The persis­tent and emotionally charged protests underscore the gravity of the issue, requiring a proactive and empathetic response. The fam­ilies’ plea for the recovery of their loved ones is not just a call for justice but a cry for basic human rights, and the caretaker govern­ment’s acknowledgment of this is a step in the right direction.

Beyond the immediate concerns, the government’s commitment to this issue demonstrates a broader understanding of the need for transparency, accountability, and a human-centric approach to governance. Moving forward, it is imperative for the government to continue collaborating with the families of missing persons, civ­il society, and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to this longstanding issue.