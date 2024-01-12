Missing Voices

In a significant response to the prolonged protest by the families of missing persons in Islamabad, the federal cabinet recently took a commendable step by approving the reconstitution of its committee on forced disappearances. This pivotal move, led by the law minister, not only reflects a responsive approach to the ongoing plight of these families but also signifies the caretaker government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.
The committee’s reconstitution was prompted by the resignation of former interior minister Sarfraz Bugti, resulting in the vacant chairman’s slot. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office noted that the recommendation for this reconstitution came from the Ministry of Interior. The families of missing persons have been staging a persistent protest outside the National Press Club, demanding the recovery of their loved ones. A rally organised on 21st December led to unfortunate confrontations with the police, resulting in baton charges and arrests. In response to this escalating situation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar swiftly formed a special committee the next day. Headed by the former interior minister, this committee was tasked with engaging with the families of missing persons and addressing their grievances. Despite the release of many protesters, a significant number remain in custody, underscoring the urgency of the government’s actions.
The caretaker government’s commitment to reconstituting the committee and addressing the concerns of the families of missing persons is not only commendable but also necessary. The persistent and emotionally charged protests underscore the gravity of the issue, requiring a proactive and empathetic response. The families’ plea for the recovery of their loved ones is not just a call for justice but a cry for basic human rights, and the caretaker government’s acknowledgment of this is a step in the right direction.
Beyond the immediate concerns, the government’s commitment to this issue demonstrates a broader understanding of the need for transparency, accountability, and a human-centric approach to governance. Moving forward, it is imperative for the government to continue collaborating with the families of missing persons, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to this longstanding issue.