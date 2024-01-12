MPCL announces gas discovery in North Waziristan District

ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) Thursday announced gas dis­covery in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) as the operator of Waziristan Block is pleased to announce a gas discov­ery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Kawagarh of Shewa-2 Appraisal Cum Exploratory well, located in North Wa­ziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a statement issued here by the company. Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) holds 55% working in­terest along with OGDCL and OPI as Joint Venture Partners having 35% and 10% working interests respectively.

The said well was spud in on 2nd June, 2023 and successfully drilled down to 4577m MD/ 4000 MTVD on 1st November 2023. During the Drill Stem Test carried out in Kawagarh formation, gas flowed at a sustainable rate of 0.607 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 97 Psi at 32/64” chock size. The company would like to highlight that Kawagarh Formation was an exploratory target in Shewa-2 well and this discovery is in addition to the previously discovered hydrocarbon bearing zones of Lokhart and Hangu, which were discovered in the exploratory well Shewa-1.

The appraisal results of the Lockhart and Hangu Formations in this Shewa-2 well have confirmed the extension of hydrocarbon play in these formations. The Hungu formation was tested at a gas flow rate of 0.274 million standard cu­bic feet per day (MMSCFD) at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 77 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size. Further, the Lockhart forma­tion in Shewa-2 well was tested (post acid) at a gas flow rate of 51 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) and 391 barrels of condensate per day at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 5,972 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 38/64-inch choke size.