Music world in grief as Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

The world of entertainment and of the classical singing in particular bid adieu to one of its musical icons, Ustad Rashid Khan, a legendary figure in the field of Hindustani classical music.

After a courageous fight against cancer, the 55 year old maestro passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata, leaving a loss in the hearts of music lovers everywhere.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, offered her condolences, expressing how deeply the country has been affected by the death and expressing her own sadness over the loss of a close friend.

"He resembled my sibling. According to Hindustan Times, she told reporters gathered at the hospital, "He used to call me mother."

On November 22 of the previous year, Khan was hospitalised to a private hospital in east Kolkata due to an intracerebral haemorrhage.

After a group of neurosurgeons decided on a conservative course of care, the patient's already compromised health worsened after contracting an infection while in the hospital.

The famous singer was put on a ventilator but on Tuesday afternoon, the medical staff's efforts went in vain, and he passed away.

Khan's career in music is evidence of his extraordinary ability and unwavering devotion to the medium.

He came from a distinguished musical family, being the great-grandson of Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan, the founder of the Rampur Sehaswan gharana, and was born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh.