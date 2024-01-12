Nation indebted to security forces for anti-terror war: PM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar on Thursday said the entire nation was highly indebted to the KP po­lice which was fighting against the terrorists with bravery and valour.

“You are God’s cho­sen group who are fighting for the State’s security, the martyrs deserve paradise while the opponent group is destined to be the hell forever,” he said while addressing the officials of KP Police at ‘Police Darbar’.

He said the security forces always fought fearlessly with the ter­rorists, keeping in mind Allah’s promise that those who were on the right path, would nev­er get afraid of the enemy.

“The war you are fighting is mor­ally correct: you should do your duty with utmost belief, courage and confidence,” he remarked.

Paying tributes to Shaheed Siffat and Shaheed Malik Saad, the prime minister said that they were the assets of the KP Police.

Recalling the barbarism by the terrorists in APS incident in Pesha­war some years back, the prime minister said the cruelty of the ter­rorists who targeted innocent chil­dren would never be forgotten.

He said death was the ultimate reality which might occur to any­one, any time, so there was no need to be afraid. “Every attack from the terrorists will be re­sponded with more power and in a ferocious manner.”

Strongly condemning the mis­creants, the prime minister assert­ed that he would continue to raise his voice against them till the last moment of his life. “They are cow­ardice and shameless, they have no courage to fight from the front and always fight from behind the doors,” he added.

He pointed out the terrorists were hampering the process of de­velopment and prosperity of coun­try. He said they were not worthy to be sympathized in any manner. “They are cowards, cruel, sense­less and shameless.”

Prime Minister Kakar said no one knew the names of terrorists who had been killed but the mar­tyrs’ names would be remembered for long time.

He said terrorists had initiated a war with the State on their on choice but the end result would not be according to their wishes.

“The state is going to win this war, it will take some time but we are destined to win it because we are on the right path. Allah Al­mighty also helps those who are on the right path,” he asserted.

PM Kakar said: “We will have to fight with wisdom and prop­er strategy”. He vowed to take the fight against terrorism in the coun­try to the logical end. The prime minister also announced to look into the issue and demands of KP Police. Earlier, in his welcome re­marks, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ha­yat Gandapur said the provinces of KP and Balochistan had been un­der the war against terrorism for decades. He said the KP police was bravely fighting with the terrorists in the province and had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against the terrorism. He said the KP police was committed to up­rooting the menace of terrorism and eliminating other crimes. He said the security personnel were fighting bravely against the terror­ists by putting their lives at risks.