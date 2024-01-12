NBP Digital launches new mobile app donation feature

KARACHI - The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has embarked on a new initiative with the NBP Digital App to streamline and improve the digital customer experience for account holders, including both conventional and Aitemaad Islamic banking. This innovative feature in NBP Digital app allows users to make donations effort­lessly with just a single tap, any­time and anywhere. NBP custom­ers can now donate to leading NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Chippa Welfare Association, Indus Hos­pital, and others. This innovation reflects NBP’s commitment to providing a simplified customer experience with the help of digi­tal technology, enabling the Na­tion’s bank to further accelerate its technological innovation.