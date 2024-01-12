Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NBP Digital launches new mobile app donation feature

PR
January 12, 2024
Business, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has embarked on a new initiative with the NBP Digital App to streamline and improve the digital customer experience for account holders, including both conventional and Aitemaad Islamic banking. This innovative feature in NBP Digital app allows users to make donations effort­lessly with just a single tap, any­time and anywhere. NBP custom­ers can now donate to leading NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Chippa Welfare Association, Indus Hos­pital, and others. This innovation reflects NBP’s commitment to providing a simplified customer experience with the help of digi­tal technology, enabling the Na­tion’s bank to further accelerate its technological innovation.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024