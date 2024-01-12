No seat adjustment with PML-N, says PML-Q

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided not to make seat adjustment with the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

An emergency meeting of the party was held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday to discuss strategy to contest elections and seat adjustment with other parties.

The party spokesman said in his statement that the PML-Q has always played its role for the development and prosperity of the country and the people and will continue to do so.

“It [PML-Q] will not make seat adjustment with the PML-N personal gain,” he added.

The spokesman said that the PML-N has fielded candidates against the PML-Q. “The PML-Q will not succumb to the PML-N hypocrisy and will not go for seat adjustment,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the PML-N nominated candidates against him and his brother Chaudhry Shaafe Hussain from Gujarat.

He said that if the PML-N wanted to contest elections against them, they are ready for a face off.