NZ vs PAK: COVID-19 hits New Zealand's team as Mitchell Santner ruled out of first T20I

New Zealand’s star all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Mitchell Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton. #NZvPAK,” the NZC wrote on X.

The Kiwis will face the 2022 T20 World Cup finalist in the first of five T20I match series on January 12 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the playing XI for the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The first match of the 5-match series will be played at 11:10 Pakistani time.

PCB took to social media platform X (Twitter) to announce playing XI.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi (debutant), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, and Usama Mir (debutant).





Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub will open the innings with Babar Azam featuring in the middle order.