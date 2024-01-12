Only PPP can steer country out of crisis, claims Bilawal

FAISALABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Thursday that only his party could steer the county out of the current crisis, as it has a very clear manifesto for people’s welfare.

Addressing a public gathering at Tandlianwala here, he said the PPP enjoyed masses’ support because of its public welfare agenda and unprece­dented sacrifices, offered by its leader­ship for democracy in Pakistan. He said the PPP would re-emerge as a leading force in the general election 2024.

He said the PPP had a 10-point agenda for ensuring public welfare and betterment after coming to pow­er. He said PPP founder chairman Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto had created aware­ness among masses about protection of their legitimate rights whereas his mother Benazir Bhutto embraced martyrdom but never compromised on democratic norms.

He said the PPP had already in­troduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for downtrodden segments of society. After coming to power, the PPP would also introduce Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Youth Card, in ad­dition to initiating free medical treat­ment, free education, free electricity up to 300 units, Waseela-e-Haq, Was­eela-e-Rozgar and other programmes.

He also announced establishment of a university in Tandlianwala if his party was voted to power, along with giving proprietary rights to people living in Kutchi Abadis and construc­tion of 3 million houses. He said af­ter floods, the PPP launched a pro­gramme for 300,000 houses along with their pro­prietary rights in Sindh and such programs would also be launched in Punjab after winning the gen­eral election.

He asked the female workers of PPP to go door to door and convince people, especially the youth, to cast their vote in favor of the PPP. Earlier, the PPP leaders including Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmad, Sidra Bandesha, Rana Naeem Dastgir and Riyasat Ali Khan Baloch also addressed the meeting.