‘Oppenheimer’ leads SAG nominations as gala moves to Netflix

LOS ANGELES - Fresh from its wins at the Golden Globes, Chris­topher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” on Thursday topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are key to Oscars suc­cess. The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast globally on Netflix -- an awards show first for the world’s biggest streamer. “Oppenheimer,” which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, earned nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, as well as “outstand­ing performance by a cast” -- the SAG Awards’ top prize. Nolan’s three-hour epic, which earned nearly $1 bil­lion and received rave reviews from critics, is rapidly becoming the clear favorite for the Academy Awards in March. “Barbie” -- the other half of last summer’s “Barbenheimer” box office phenomenon, and the year’s highest-grossing film -- picked up nomina­tions for Margot Robbie.