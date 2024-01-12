Pak firms eye $7b pharma market of Central Asian region

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani pharmaceutical company’s representatives held sideline meetings with health ministers and delegations of foreign countries who were attending first ever two-day Global Health Summit held in Islamabad this week.
In one of the bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Health Minsiter of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met several Pakistani pharmaceutical representatives and showed interest in importing Pakistani medicines in a $650 million pharmaceutical market of Kyrgyzstan’s 7 million population. He also informed local manufactures that new government policy will only allow state owned pharmacies in government run hospitals to provide affordable and quality medicines in his country.
Dr Yasir Shirazi, seasoned Pakistani pharmaceutical professional of Central Asian Region (CAR), told The Nation that this is big opportunity for local manufacturers not only to export medicines but also technology to CAR region which is approximately $7 billion pharmaceutical market and don’t produce local medicines. Dr. Shirazi further said Pakistan has 250 million population and our pharmaceutical market is of $1.2 billion.
Dr Sherazi also gave proposals to Kyrgyz Health Minsiter to facilitate visa policy for Pakistani business community and to start expert exchange program including doctors and pharmaceutical experts to cope with high relevance diseases in both countries such as diabetes, liver and heart diseases pattern and treatment. Nayyar Bukhari, a local manufacturers, told The Nation that CAR is 96 to 97% dependent on foreign medicines. Pakistani manufacturers are doing well in the region having tough competition from other countries. Pakistani government should also make manufacturer friendly policies to increase exports of the country.
Beishenaliev also talked about creating global safety mechanism in post Covid era across the countries. He emphasized on well being and facilitation of 12,000 Pakistani students who’re studying in Government and private medical universities in Kyrgyzstan. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) facilitated meetings of local pharmaceutical companies with the visiting delegations.