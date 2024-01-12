Parliamentary committee for deciding fate of PSM to avert losses

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Commit­tee on Industries and Produc­tion has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to decide the fate of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to avert the losses, which are around Rs30 billion annually.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Indus­tries and Production was held at Parliament House on Thurs­day with Senator Khalida Ateeb in the chair. While discussing the implementation status of Committee recommendations, officials mentioned that PSM has approved the Temporary Relief Allowance for PSM em­ployees at the rate of 25%. However, officials couldn’t provide details of stolen items in the last 10 years and their market value. The Commit­tee directed PSM officials to provide details of stolen items with their market value in the next meeting. Officials added that a loss of Rs30 billion oc­curs annually, with a break-off cost of Rs. 1 billion to maintain the common batteries. The Committee urged the ministry to decide the fate of Pakistan Steel Mills to avert these losses.

The Senate Committee delib­erated on the role, functions, and achievements of the Small and Medium Development Au­thority (SMEDA). Officials stat­ed that there are approximately 5.2 million SMEs in the country, contributing an estimated 40% to GDP and 30% to exports. The economic value of Rs. 9.85 ru­pees has been created for each rupee spent on SMEDA. Officials mentioned that entities worth around 80 million rupees fall under the SME category, and 64% of such entities are locat­ed in the Punjab. A total of 36 Common Facility Centers were established across the country through PSDP funding; however, many of these centers have been halted due to a lack of funds. The Committee recommended the ministry to initiate public-private partnerships for the utilization of these established Common Facility Centers.

Furthermore, the commit­tee deliberated on the role and functions of the State En­gineering Corporation (SEC). Officials mentioned that SEC, established in 1973, comprises 12 units and was once a lead­ing organization in the public sector. However, out of the 12 companies originally owned by SEC, 11 have been privatized, leaving SEC with only Pakistan Engineering Company in La­hore. Importantly, the present role of SEC is limited to being a liaison officer between the Min­istry of Industries and Produc­tion, Privatization Commission, and other government entities.

Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehm­an, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Secretary for In­dustries and Production Rashid Mahmood Langrial and other senior officials of relevant de­partments were in attendance.