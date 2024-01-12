Friday, January 12, 2024
Parliamentary committee for deciding fate of PSM to avert losses

Committee directs PSM officials to provide details of stolen items with their market value in next meeting

Imran Ali Kundi
January 12, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Senate Standing Commit­tee on Industries and Produc­tion has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to decide the fate of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to avert the losses, which are around Rs30 billion annually.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Indus­tries and Production was held at Parliament House on Thurs­day with Senator Khalida Ateeb in the chair. While discussing the implementation status of Committee recommendations, officials mentioned that PSM has approved the Temporary Relief Allowance for PSM em­ployees at the rate of 25%. However, officials couldn’t provide details of stolen items in the last 10 years and their market value. The Commit­tee directed PSM officials to provide details of stolen items with their market value in the next meeting. Officials added that a loss of Rs30 billion oc­curs annually, with a break-off cost of Rs. 1 billion to maintain the common batteries. The Committee urged the ministry to decide the fate of Pakistan Steel Mills to avert these losses.

The Senate Committee delib­erated on the role, functions, and achievements of the Small and Medium Development Au­thority (SMEDA). Officials stat­ed that there are approximately 5.2 million SMEs in the country, contributing an estimated 40% to GDP and 30% to exports. The economic value of Rs. 9.85 ru­pees has been created for each rupee spent on SMEDA. Officials mentioned that entities worth around 80 million rupees fall under the SME category, and 64% of such entities are locat­ed in the Punjab. A total of 36 Common Facility Centers were established across the country through PSDP funding; however, many of these centers have been halted due to a lack of funds. The Committee recommended the ministry to initiate public-private partnerships for the utilization of these established Common Facility Centers.

Furthermore, the commit­tee deliberated on the role and functions of the State En­gineering Corporation (SEC). Officials mentioned that SEC, established in 1973, comprises 12 units and was once a lead­ing organization in the public sector. However, out of the 12 companies originally owned by SEC, 11 have been privatized, leaving SEC with only Pakistan Engineering Company in La­hore. Importantly, the present role of SEC is limited to being a liaison officer between the Min­istry of Industries and Produc­tion, Privatization Commission, and other government entities.

Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehm­an, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Secretary for In­dustries and Production Rashid Mahmood Langrial and other senior officials of relevant de­partments were in attendance.

Imran Ali Kundi

