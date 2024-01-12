The Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 remains an in­delible scar on India’s industrial landscape. On the night of December 2-3, a toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal exposed thousands to lethal methyl isocyanate gas. The immediate aftermath witnessed an estimated 3,800 deaths, while the long-term impact has af­fected generations with health issues. The disaster triggered widespread outrage, exposing corporate negligence and inadequate safety measures. Le­gal battles ensued, yet justice remained elusive for many. Bhopal stands as a tragic reminder of the dev­astating consequences when corporate interests su­persede human safety and environmental concerns.