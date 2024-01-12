Friday, January 12, 2024
“The first rule of sustainability is to align with natural forces, or at least not try to defy them.” –Paul Hawken

January 12, 2024
The Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 remains an in­delible scar on India’s industrial landscape. On the night of December 2-3, a toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal exposed thousands to lethal methyl isocyanate gas. The immediate aftermath witnessed an estimated 3,800 deaths, while the long-term impact has af­fected generations with health issues. The disaster triggered widespread outrage, exposing corporate negligence and inadequate safety measures. Le­gal battles ensued, yet justice remained elusive for many. Bhopal stands as a tragic reminder of the dev­astating consequences when corporate interests su­persede human safety and environmental concerns.

