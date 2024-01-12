Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Penny Black: ‘First’ piece of mail sent using a stamp could fetch up to $2.5m at auction

News Desk
January 12, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

NEW YORK  -  The first known piece of mail sent using a prepaid stamp, “one of the greatest leaps forward in human communica­tion” could fetch between $1.5 million and $2.5 million when it comes up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York next month. If the piece realizes its estimate, Sotheby’s said it would become one of the most valuable pieces of postal history to have ever been auctioned. Dated May 2, 1840, the letter’s original recipient was William Blenkin­sop Jr., the 35-year-old manager of a Victorian iron works in Bedlington, a town in the north of England. Sotheby’s state that all that’s known about the letter’s sender is that they posted the missive in London about 300 miles to the south and paid for it with the Penny Black stamp. After receiving the letter, Blenkinsop Jr. turned the enve­lope inside out and refashioned it as a “Mulready” – an ornate wrapper embellished with images representing the British Empire that acted as another method of pre­paid payment introduced at the same time as the Penny Black. That second envelope reached a Mr. Blenkinsop, most likely his father, who lived 75 miles away in Dalston, Carlisle and kept it, although the contents of both letters themselves have been lost. “Surviving over 180 years, the ornate Mulready envelope sealed with a Penny Black revolutionized the way people from all walks of life cor­respond, exchange ideas, share news and express them­selves,” Richard Austin, Sotheby’s Global Head of Books & Manuscripts, said in a statement.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024