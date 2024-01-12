Penny Black: ‘First’ piece of mail sent using a stamp could fetch up to $2.5m at auction

NEW YORK - The first known piece of mail sent using a prepaid stamp, “one of the greatest leaps forward in human communica­tion” could fetch between $1.5 million and $2.5 million when it comes up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York next month. If the piece realizes its estimate, Sotheby’s said it would become one of the most valuable pieces of postal history to have ever been auctioned. Dated May 2, 1840, the letter’s original recipient was William Blenkin­sop Jr., the 35-year-old manager of a Victorian iron works in Bedlington, a town in the north of England. Sotheby’s state that all that’s known about the letter’s sender is that they posted the missive in London about 300 miles to the south and paid for it with the Penny Black stamp. After receiving the letter, Blenkinsop Jr. turned the enve­lope inside out and refashioned it as a “Mulready” – an ornate wrapper embellished with images representing the British Empire that acted as another method of pre­paid payment introduced at the same time as the Penny Black. That second envelope reached a Mr. Blenkinsop, most likely his father, who lived 75 miles away in Dalston, Carlisle and kept it, although the contents of both letters themselves have been lost. “Surviving over 180 years, the ornate Mulready envelope sealed with a Penny Black revolutionized the way people from all walks of life cor­respond, exchange ideas, share news and express them­selves,” Richard Austin, Sotheby’s Global Head of Books & Manuscripts, said in a statement.