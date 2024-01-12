People warned of fraud in BISP name

SARGODHA - The Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) spokesperson has warned citizens to be cautious about the fraud being committed through fake messages on social media and cell numbers.

“All BISP messages are sent from 8171 only, and those received from other numbers are fake messages,” he said. The official social media ac­counts and website of the BISP could be accessed by the users to get au­thentic information about the pro­grammes, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “The fake messages claim that stipends of the beneficiaries had been approved, and seek contact details for transfer of amount or promise inclusion in the BISP programme and issuance of the stipends. While the real messages from the BISP do not promise provi­sion of any financial assistance with­out verification and documentation.”

For registration, it was necessary for the intending beneficiaries to visit the council office of the BISP with their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B-Form for dynamic survey, which was free of charge, it added. The BISP also never warns any beneficiary to ex­pel her/him from the programme, it said. Any information about the BISP could be obtained from its helpline 080026477. The BISP of­fices established in every district could also be visited by citizens for the purpose.