PITB concludes 3-day training for PSP officers of 50th Common Police Service

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a three-day training session for the PSP Officers of the 50th Common Police Service of Pakistan to acquaint them with the ICT interventions rolled out as part of the Smart Policing initiative. On day 1 of the training, PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal gave a detailed overview on PITB developed IT systems and infrastructure for the Punjab Police and how it is helping in ensuring law and order while enhancing public service. PITB SPM Umer Mirza delivered hands-on training to acquaint the participants with Dataplug while Project Director (PD) Rai Rashid discussed the applications the attendees worked on in the following sessions. The second day of training focused on ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence and Prompt Engineering. PD Rai Rashid gave a detailed insight on ChatGPT and how to benefit from this service efficiently. He also conducted a hands-on training on Prompt Engineering and discussed how generatively AI works. The participants also discussed their areas of interest for the projects they later worked on as part of the training. The third day of the training focused on ‘The Power of Data’ and how to build dashboards using ‘PowerBi.’ PITB Senior Software Engineer Muhammad Mamoon Sharif gave a detailed training on ‘PowerBi’ and guided the participants on how to use this service efficiently.