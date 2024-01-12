PITB concludes 3-day training for PSP officers of 50th Common Police Service

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a three-day training session for the PSP Officers of the 50th Common Police Service of Pakistan to acquaint them with the ICT interven­tions rolled out as part of the Smart Po­licing initiative. On day 1 of the train­ing, PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal gave a detailed overview on PITB developed IT sys­tems and infrastructure for the Punjab Police and how it is helping in ensuring law and order while enhancing public service. PITB SPM Umer Mirza deliv­ered hands-on training to acquaint the participants with Dataplug while Proj­ect Director (PD) Rai Rashid discussed the applications the attendees worked on in the following sessions. The sec­ond day of training focused on Chat­GPT, Artificial Intelligence and Prompt Engineering. PD Rai Rashid gave a detailed insight on ChatGPT and how to benefit from this service efficiently. He also conducted a hands-on training on Prompt Engineering and discussed how generatively AI works. The partici­pants also discussed their areas of in­terest for the projects they later worked on as part of the training. The third day of the training focused on ‘The Power of Data’ and how to build dashboards using ‘PowerBi.’ PITB Senior Software Engineer Muhammad Mamoon Sharif gave a detailed training on ‘PowerBi’ and guided the participants on how to use this service efficiently.