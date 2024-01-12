Friday, January 12, 2024
PM emphasizes cooperation in diverse areas with Italy

Web Desk
5:50 PM | January 12, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized boosting trade, investment and cooperation in diverse areas including migration and mobility, agricultural technology, education as well as tourism with Italy. 

He was talking to Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Ambassador's contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan. He also briefed the Prime Minister on key developments during his tenure.

The Ambassador praised the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy's economic development.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his future endeavours.

