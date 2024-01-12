PM Kakar launches e-Rozgar Centres for IT promotion

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that with a focus on train­ing of human resources as per contemporary requirements, enabling environment and im­bibing the spirit of en­trepreneurship in the youth, the true potential of Pakistan’s IT sector could be harnessed.

“This will turn around and uplift our economy in the short to medium term, Inshallah... I as­sure you of the govern­ment’s full support to help you explore the untapped potential in Pakistan’s IT sector,” he said addressing a Tech Destination Pakistan event which featured the launch of E-Rozgar Centers in the country.

He said the govern­ment through its Digi­tal Policy envisioned bringing economic prosperity and citizen empowerment through digital transformation as it was working on the vision of “Digital Paki­stan” through multiple cross-sectoral digital transformation initia­tives. He said the govern­ment was taking every step possible to facilitate the IT sector by creat­ing an enabling environ­ment and an ecosystem through a broad range of legislative, policy, regula­tory and operational ini­tiatives with a focus on inclusion to help reap full benefits of digitalization. He said the IT sector was the government’s focus for achieving a sustain­able economic develop­ment and realize the full potential of technological advancement. The prime minister said that Paki­stan had experienced significant growth in the information and commu­nication technology sec­tor in recent years. The country’s ICT industry has become an impor­tant contributor to the economy, generating rev­enue, attracting FDI and creating jobs, he added.

“We are exporting IT and IT-enabled ser­vices to more than 190 countries. Our IT in­dustry is an integral part of the knowledge economy thereby earn­ing its repute as a lead­ing offshore outsourcing destination through in­novation, availability of talent, government in­centives and other ini­tiatives for the IT sector. With over 90% Tele-density, Pakistan was recently ranked as the 2nd most financially at­tractive destination in the world for offshore outsourcing of IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS). Pakistan was also ranked as the third most popular country for freelancing,” he said. Prime Minister Kakar said the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) and its various committees had already started to deliver and perform their role in an active manner. “Among other priority sectors, the inclusion of IT Sec­tor under the umbrella of SIFC demonstrates the commitment of our government to further promoting the ICT in­dustry, “ he added.