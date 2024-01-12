PML-N completes selection of candidates from Punjab sans Lahore city

LAHORE - The PML-N has completed the selection of candi­dates for National Assembly (NA) and Provincial Assembly (PP) seats across nine divisions in Punjab and Islamabad, excluding the Lahore city seats.

While the official decision on Lahore seats is pend­ing, it is anticipated that two seats will be left vacant for IPP candidates Aleem Khan and Aun Chaudhry. The fate of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rohail Asghar is also yet to be announced, but Rohail Asghar is likely to secure the ticket for NA-121. Additionally, the PML-N has intentionally left 11 provincial and 7 National Assembly (NA) seats open, anticipating a seat ad­justment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). A formal announcement regarding this adjustment is expected on Friday. Possibilities include Aleem Khan contesting on NA-117 Shahdara Lahore, Aun Chaudhry on NA-128 Lahore, Jahangir Khan Tareen on NA-149 Multan, and Nauman Langrial on NA-143 Chichawatni. Jahangir Tareen reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the PML-N decision and is deter­mined to contest from a National Assembly seat in Lodhran, his hometown. Potential seat adjustments may also involve Aamir Kayani on NA-47 Islamabad, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on NA-54 Taxila, and Engi­neer Gul Asghar on NA-88 Khushab. Adjustments for Ammar Siddique Khan from PP-12 Rawalpindi, Raja Yawar Kamal from PP-24 Jhelum, Amir Haider Singha from PP-81 Khushab, Ajmal Cheema from PP-98 Faisalabad, Aleem Khan from PP-149 Lahore, Col (R) Hashim Dogar from PP-180 Kasur, and Falak Sher Langrial from PP-204 Sahiwal are also likely. Further adjustments are anticipated for Iftikhar Hussain Gil­lani on PP-250 Bahawalpur, Niaz Gashkori on PP-277 Kot Addu Muzaffargarh, and Syed Raffaqat Gillani on PP-292 Layyah. Additionally, the PML-N has accom­modated nine former PTI ex-MNAs out of 22 who supported no-trust motion against then prime minis­ter Imran Khan. The final list of PML-N candidates for upcoming general elections also has been released for all districts in Lahore and Sahiwal divisions.

In Kasur district, the party has nominated Saad Wa­sim Sheikh for NA-131, Rana Ishaq Khan for NA-133, and Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan for NA-134. From Nankana district, the PML-N has fielded Chaudhry Barjees Tahir for NA-111 and Dr Shazra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal for NA-112. Similarly, in Sheikhupura district, the candidates are Ahmad Atiq Anwar for NA-113, Rana Tanvir Hussain for NA-114, Mian Javed Latif for NA-115, and Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar for NA-116. For the Punjab Assembly seats in the La­hore division, the PML-N has nominated candidates as follows: PP-143: Mumtaz Mehmood Khan, PP-144: Chaudhry Sajjad Haider, PP-176: Chaudhry Muham­mad Ilyas Khan, PP-177: Muhammad Naeem Safdar, PP-178: Malik Ahmad Saeed Khan, PP-179: Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, PP-181: Sheikh Alauddin, PP-182: Muhammad Anwar, PP-183: Rana Iskandar Hayat, PP-184: Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, PP-132: Mian Ijaz Hussain Bhatti, PP-133: Rana Muham­mad Arshad, PP-134: Meher Kashif, PP-135: Agha Haider Ali Khan, PP-136: Muhammad Hassan Riaz, PP-137: Muhammad Arshad, PP-138: Pir Muham­mad Ashraf Rasool, PP-139: Rana Tanveer Hussain, PP-140: Mian Abdur Rauf, PP-141: Muhammad Ab­dul Latif, PP-142: Mehmood Ul Haq, In Sahiwal divi­sion, the PML-N has named candidates for NA seats: NA-141: Syed Imran Ahmad, NA-142: Chaudhry Mu­hammad Ashraf, NA-134: Nadeem Abbas, NA-136: Riazul Haq, NA-137: Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, NA-138: Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, NA-139: Ah­mad Raza Maneka and NA-140: Rana Aradat Sharif.