PML-N forward bloc emerges in Gujar Khan over ticket distribution concerns

GUJAR KHAN - The aspirants of PML-N candidature for the PP-9 have expressed their res­ervations on allotting party ticket for the elections to Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhat­ti and demanded revision of this deci­sion while former provincial minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Muham­mad Riaz also expressed his displea­sure with the party leadership for not awarding PP-8 ticket to his son, Ramzan Riaz. Elder Riaz was also offered a tick­et by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday evening to contest the NA-52 seat of the National Assembly.

A group of five aspirants includ­ing Raja Abdul Hameed advocate, Qazi Waqar Kazmi, Naveed Bhatti, Yahya Faiz Advocate and Syed Qalb Abbas; while addressing a press conference were unison in their demand for grant of ticket to “any of the five,other than Raja Sahuket Bhatti”, during a hurriedly convened press conference in Daultala Town on Thursday evening.

Raja Abdul Hamid Advocate, who had already contested elections on PML-N tickets (unsuccessfully) was apparent­ly leading this group of disgruntled lo­cal leaders of the N-league while Qazi Waqar Kazmi was another prominent aspirant who voiced their reservations.

Raja Abdul Hameed advocate during his press talk said that he had long­standing party affiliation and also faced imprisonments and other hardships and did not change his party affiliation all his life.

He asked Mian Nawaz Sharif, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sana Ullah to change decision of allotting party tick­et to Mr Shauket. He pointed out that there was still time as the party tick­ets wetre yet to be submitted to the re­turning officers. “If the decision is not revised we have other options that will be unfolded on January 13”, Mr Hameed said in a very reserved tone.

Qazi Waqar Kazmi who had been in the run in the field for a long time pos­ing himself as the candidate of PML-N said that he was left in the lurch by Mr Jawaid Ikhlas.

He said that every time he was giv­en assurances by MNA candidate that “Ticket was yours” while things proved otherwise. He alleged that tickets allot­ment was the decided with the sweet will of Mr Ikhlas and while on the other hand assurances were given to him, Mr Kazmi regretted.

Mr Kazmi further said that this deci­sion was unacceptable to the support­ers and workers of PML-N.

Meanwhile, Yaha Faiz Advocate and Syed Qalb Abbas and Novid Bhatti also voiced similar concerns and all were demanding allotment of party tick­et to any one of them other that Raja Shauket.

On the other hand, a group of TLP members reached the residence of Chaudhry Riaz on Thursday evening and offered him a party ticket for NA-52. The former provincial minister stat­ed that he stood with the Riaz said that he stood with during hard times but his son was not awarded a ticket for PP-8. He said that it was beyond his under­standing how Mian Nawaz Sharif, She­hbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could ignore his decades-long and time-test­ed affiliation with the PML-N. He sought time a day from the TLP delegates to consult friends and family to decide on switching his affiliation. TLP candidate for PP-9 Raja Babar Karamat said that they had come with the ticket for NA-52.

It is pertinent to mention that during the 2013 elections, Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti had attained 60159 votes to de­feat Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood of PTI against his 36886 score. While Brig Muhammad Hassan (Late) of PPP had scored 23440.

In 2018 elections, Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti could not participate (due to dis­qualification bars) and Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood of PTI could win with 51686 votes while Ch Sarfraz Ahmed Khan of PPP could get 29319 votes and Raja Ha­meed of PML-N could get 27530 votes. However Raja Faisal Aziz Bhatti (the younger brother of Mr Shauket Bhatti) participated as independent candidate and bagged 22820 votes.

On Wednesday night, PML-N head­quarters announced party candida­tures of Raja Jawaid Ikhlas , NA52; Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi, PP-8; and Raja Sahuket Aziz Bhatti for PP-9 constituencies of Gujar Khan tehsil.