PMLN releases tickets in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N on Friday released tickets to different leaders including Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

After seat adjustment with IPP on NA 117, Abdul Aleem Khan will contest the election. Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will contest from NA 118, Maryam Nawaz from NA 119, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq from NA 120, and Shaikh Rohail Asghar from NA 121.

PML-N also issued tickets to Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-122, Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123, Rana Mubashir Iqbal from NA-124, Muhammad Afzal from NA-125, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar from NA-126.

Moreover, Ataullah Tarar will be a candidate from NA 127, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman from NA 129 while Aun Chaudhary will contest on IPP ticket from NA 128.

Tickets were also issued to Samiullah from PP 145, Ghazali Saleem Butt from pp 146, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from PP 147, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman from PP 148, Rana Ahsan Sharafat from PP 170.

Also, tickets were issued to Khawaja Imran Nazir from PP 150, Sohail Shaukat Butt from PP 151, Malik Muhammad Waheed from PP 152, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif from NA 130.