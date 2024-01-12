PPP-P writes to CEC on delay in publishing final lists of polling stations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians (PPP-P) yesterday expressed concerns regarding the delay in publishing the final lists of polling stations as man­dated by Section 59 (6) of the Election Act 2017.

In a formal letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, incharge of the Central Election Cell of the PPP Senator Taj Haid­er highlighted the stipulation in the aforementioned section that requires the district returning officer to publish the final lists of polling stations at least 30 days before the polling day.

Senator Taj Haider emphasised that despite the commission’s press release on January 6, 2024, inviting objections and sugges­tions on the initial polling sta­tions lists, the timeframe provided for such feedback is limited. He noted that the awareness among the general public about this pro­vision has been inadequate. In the communication, Senator Taj Haider raised concerns about the potential influx of objections and suggestions after the publishing of the final lists, attributing the situ­ation to the unsatisfactory perfor­mance of district returning offi­cers and returning officers during the scrutiny of nomination papers.

He urged the chief election commissioner to extend the dead­line for filing objections and sug­gestions and to instruct returning officers to expedite the process of alterations, as outlined in Sec­tion 59 (8) of the Election Act 2017. The senator underscored the existence of “very exceptional circumstances” due to the delays in finalising the lists of polling stations and requested prompt action to address these concerns.