PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the PPP believed in serving humanity and the par­ty would win upcoming elections with a thumping majority. He said this while addressing the party’s provincial secretariat on the occasion of the res­ignation of Sardar Ashraf Khan Kakar, the head of Kakar National Jirga and independent candidate from NA-262 constituency of the Provincial As­sembly, in favour of Haji Ramzan Achakzai, the can­didate of the PPP. Sardar Asharaf Khan said that he had decided to participate in the upcoming elec­tions as an independent candidate after consult­ing with friends, he announced his withdrawal in favor of PPP’s candidate Haji Ramzan Achakzai. He also declared full support to the candidates of the PPP party on the provincial assembly seats from Constituency NA 262, 263 and 264 and Quetta