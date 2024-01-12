Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

President accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation
MATEEN HAIDER
January 12, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr. Arif Alvi has ac­cepted the resignation of Su­preme Court judge Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President accepted the resignation under Article 179 of the Constitution.

Supreme Court’s judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who was facing charges of miscon­duct in the Supreme Judicial Council, had resigned on Wednesday last and submitted his resignation to the president. The Law ministry has notified the resignation of Justice Naqvi after approval by the president.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024