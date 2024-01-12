President accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has ac­cepted the resignation of Su­preme Court judge Justice Sayyed Muhammad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President accepted the resignation under Article 179 of the Constitution.

Supreme Court’s judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who was facing charges of miscon­duct in the Supreme Judicial Council, had resigned on Wednesday last and submitted his resignation to the president. The Law ministry has notified the resignation of Justice Naqvi after approval by the president.