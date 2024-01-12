President Alvi accepts Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan's resignation

President Arif Alvi on Friday accepted the resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the Supreme Court on the advice of the caretaker prime minister.

He was the second most senior judge of the apex court and was due to be the next chief justice in October after superannuation of incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He was one of the bench members who heard the Panama case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He disagreed with the Supreme Judicial Council for action against for justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi and abstained from the council meeting held to ponder the issue. He dismissed the allegations levelled against former judge Naqvi as baseless.

Former justice Ahsan wrote in his resignation that “he is resigning from the office under Article 206 A of the Constitution. It is an honour to be a judge of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.”

It may be noted that former justice Naqvi, who was facing charges of misconduct, has also tendered his resignation.