Protest on Pak-Afghan highway over prolonged power outage

KHYBER - Jamrud, Khyber District - In a bold demonstration of frustration, local tribal women staged a protest blocking the main Pak-Afghan highway on Thursday. The impromptu demonstration unfolded in front of the grid station in Tedi Bazaar, Tehsil Jamrud, in response to an ongoing and unannounced power outage.
Scores of women, accompanied by their children from nearby villages and led by councillor Wagma Afridi, descended onto the highway. They placed stones on the road and initiated a sit-in, bringing all traffic to a halt.
Expressing their grievances, Wagma Afridi highlighted the disruptive impact of prolonged power cuts on their daily lives. She criticized the apparent indifference of officials towards their plight, deeming it unjust. Afridi emphasized that the absence of a reliable power supply had not only made their lives unbearable but also led to domestic challenges.
She lamented that the harsh cold weather had taken a toll on the health of their children, with several falling ill.
Adding to the urgency, Afridi mentioned the tragic toll the power outage had taken in the new settlement (Naee Abadi). Three children had succumbed to pneumonia in the last ten days due to the lack of essential facilities.