Protest on Pak-Afghan highway over prolonged power outage

Our Staff Reporter
January 12, 2024
KHYBER  -  Jamrud, Khyber District - In a bold demonstration of frustration, lo­cal tribal women staged a pro­test blocking the main Pak-Afghan highway on Thursday. The im­promptu demonstration unfolded in front of the grid station in Tedi Bazaar, Tehsil Jamrud, in response to an ongoing and unannounced power outage.

Scores of women, accompanied by their children from nearby vil­lages and led by councillor Wagma Afridi, descended onto the high­way. They placed stones on the road and initiated a sit-in, bring­ing all traffic to a halt.

Expressing their grievances, Wagma Afridi highlighted the disruptive impact of prolonged power cuts on their daily lives. She criticized the apparent in­difference of officials towards their plight, deeming it unjust. Afridi emphasized that the ab­sence of a reliable power supply had not only made their lives unbearable but also led to do­mestic challenges. 

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

She lamented that the harsh cold weather had taken a toll on the health of their children, with sev­eral falling ill.

Adding to the urgency, Afridi mentioned the tragic toll the pow­er outage had taken in the new settlement (Naee Abadi). Three children had succumbed to pneu­monia in the last ten days due to the lack of essential facilities.

