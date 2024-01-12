PSX makes sharp recovery after IMF review success

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a buying spree for a second consecutive session on Friday after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board successfully concluded the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index gained 565.79, or 0.88 per cent, at 11am to stand at 65,183.35 from the previous close of 64,617.56.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by its Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“The Board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around US$ 700 million), bringing the total disbursements under the SBA to US$ 1.9 billion,” a Finance Ministry news release said.

The IMF’s nod follows the staff-level agreement reached between the Fund and Pakistan on November 15, 2023, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to implementing key reforms.

The IMF executive board’s approval came after continued efforts of caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The current IMF program of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion first tranche in July.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 16th November last year, Pakistan and IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s SBA.

The agreement supports the authorities’ commitment to advance the planned fiscal consolidation, accelerate cost-reducing reforms in the energy sector, complete the return to a market-determined exchange rate, and pursue state-owned enterprise and governance reforms to attract investment and support job creation, while continuing to strengthen social assistance.