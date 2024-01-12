Psych wellness

The event, recently held at the Psychology Department of Bahria University, was a testament to the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of mental well-being among students. The main objective was to raise aware­ness about mental health, and it successfully achieved this goal by engaging students from various disciplines across the university.

One notable aspect of the event was the inclusion of different stalls, each dedicated to shedding light on various facets of positive psy­chology and play therapy. Final-year students played a pivotal role in orchestrating these stalls, offer­ing valuable insights and practical information to their peers.

It was heartening to witness stu­dents from all corners of the uni­versity actively participating in the event. The diverse turnout un­derscores the universal relevance and importance of mental health issues, transcending academic boundaries.

In an era where mental health is increasingly recognized as a vital component of overall well-being, initiatives like these play a pivot­al role in breaking down stigmas and fostering open conversations. The Karachi Campus deserves commendation for taking proac­tive steps in this direction.

I believe that highlighting such positive initiatives in your es­teemed publication will not only acknowledge the efforts of the Psy­chology Department but also con­tribute to a broader dialogue on mental health in our community.

MUHAMMAD ABUBAKAR,

Lahore.