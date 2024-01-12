Psych wellness

The event, recently held at the Psychology Department of Bahria University, was a testament to the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of mental well-being among students. The main objective was to raise awareness about mental health, and it successfully achieved this goal by engaging students from various disciplines across the university.
One notable aspect of the event was the inclusion of different stalls, each dedicated to shedding light on various facets of positive psychology and play therapy. Final-year students played a pivotal role in orchestrating these stalls, offering valuable insights and practical information to their peers.
It was heartening to witness students from all corners of the university actively participating in the event. The diverse turnout underscores the universal relevance and importance of mental health issues, transcending academic boundaries.
In an era where mental health is increasingly recognized as a vital component of overall well-being, initiatives like these play a pivotal role in breaking down stigmas and fostering open conversations. The Karachi Campus deserves commendation for taking proactive steps in this direction.
I believe that highlighting such positive initiatives in your esteemed publication will not only acknowledge the efforts of the Psychology Department but also contribute to a broader dialogue on mental health in our community.
MUHAMMAD ABUBAKAR,
Lahore.