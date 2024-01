The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the rejection of his nomination papers form constituencies including NA-122 and NA-89.

The former PTI chief filed a petition in the court through his lawyers.

The petitioner was of the view that the returning officers and the Appellate Tribunal had rejected the nomination papers against the facts.

The petitioner prayed that his client might be allowed to contest the election on Feb 8, 2024.