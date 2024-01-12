PTI’s Saddam Athar to support Aleem Khan, joins IPP

LAHORE - PTI activist Saddam Athar from PP 146 of NA 117 has announced to support President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan. In the presence of party leader Shoaib Siddiqui along with his colleagues, Sadam Athar joined IPP and assured his full cooperation in the ongoing elec­tion campaign. Earlier, Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, the candidate for Punjab Assembly from PP 145 of NA 117, also joined the Istehkam-e- Pakistan after meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan, the oth­er day. Similarly, Saddam Athar, the candidate of PTI ticket from PP 146 has expressed his strong determination to run the election cam­paign together with Abdul Aleem Khan and give him a historic victory on 8th February. He said that Abdul Aleem Khan is the name of a humanitarian person with constructive ap­proach and we have full faith in the leadership of IPP Patron Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.