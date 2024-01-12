Quetta Administration to expedite land record digitalisation: Commissioner

QUETTA - The Quetta Administration is com­mitted to degitalize the land record in order to secure the land records digitally and to ensure transparency and accountability in land manage­ment and real estate transactions. This was told by Commissioner Quetta Division Muhamad Hamza Shafaqaat while chairing a meeting to review the progress of digitaliza­tion of land records and the work of the Periodical Record of Land Rights (fard or jamabandi). The Commis­sioner expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in Jamaban­di work and said that action should be taken against patwaris on their heedlessness and warning should be issued to them. Additional Commis­sioner Quetta Division Subhan Salim Dashti, Assistant Commissioner Rev­enue Quetta Division Hananif Kibzai, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Kaleemullah, Assis­tant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Quetta Muhammad Riaz, besides Sub-Registrar, Joint Sub-Registrar, Settlement Officer and Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars, Qanogu and Pat­waris were present in the meeting. During the meeting, all the Tehsildars presented their reports regarding the progress in the computerization of land records and Jamabandi. He or­dered for the recruitment of 15 Pat­waris on adhoc basis and the transfer of 15 Patwaris from the settlement to speed up the Jamabandi work. He also directed to start the use of com­puterized stamp paper and stamp out the manual one in Quetta district within fifteen days for land transfers and transactions. The Commissioner warned that action should be taken against the Patwaris over dereliction of duty in the jamabandi work and hand over the jamabandi work, to hand over the jamabandi to the con­cerned officers for verification of the wards which have been completed by IT. It was also directed to correct the errors in the land record and submit it and to complete 30 percent more work/target before the holding of next meeting. The Commissioner said that digitalization of land re­cords was a public work and should be done responsibly and seriously. He also ordered that the digitization of Jamabandi should be accelerated to maintain transparency in land af­fairs. He said that those who perform well in the work of digitizing land re­cords will be encouraged in multiple ways.