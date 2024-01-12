Quetta administration to impose ban on sale, purchase of new rickshaws

QUETTA - Quetta Administration has imposed a complete ban on the sale and pur­chase of new rickshaws and motor­cycle trolleys in the city, while letter will be sent to the Home Department for enforcement of Section 144 in that regard. Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqaat on Thurs­day chaired a high level regarding the traffic problems and its solutions. It was decided in the meeting that all commercial and residential plazas in the city should be sealed by tak­ing strict action against those who engage in commercial activities or other usage in the parking lots. In that regard, the Metropolitan Corpo­ration and Deputy Commissioner Of­fice were directed to submit a report within 15 days. Hamza Shafqaat said that NOC would not be issued to any plaza without having parking space, and asked to submit crackdown re­port on daily basis against carts and encroachments on the main roads of the city. The meeting has decided that the services of 25 people from QDP will be handed over to the traffic police to improve the flow of traffic in the city. According to the new policy for intra-city rickshaws, the last odd-numbered rickshaws will run on odd dates and the last even-numbered rickshaws will run on even-dates, while traffic police and RTA staff will ensure the implementation. Hamza Shafqaat said that action would also be taken against showrooms that sell­ing illegal rickshaws. In the meeting, action has also been directed against illegal parking stands and hospitals causing traffic problems on Zarghoon Road Quetta. It has been directed to take action on a daily basis against ve­hicles parked and encroachments on the main roads of the city, especially in Liaquat Bazar, and to open Abdul Sattar Road for general traffic. Ad­dressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqaat said that measures need to be taken on an emergency basis to deal with the cha­otic traffic and rush situation in the city. He said that measures should be taken to aware the public about traffic in the city while the business commu­nity should avoid encroachment and keeping goods outside their shops. He also directed Metropolitan Cor­poration and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Office to submit action report on daily basis against encroachments in the city.