RPO commends courageous police cops

MARDAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Su­laiman, overseeing the Mardan range, empha­sized the valour and bravery of officers in the fight against crime during an event at his of­fice. He stated, “Brave, hardworking, and capa­ble officers will be ap­preciated at all levels.” These remarks were made during a ceremony honouring the Takhtbhai police for successfully re­covering a child abduct­ed for ransom from Garo Shah Takhtbai.

Superintendent Police (SP) Sadar Circle Khalid Khan, DSP Takhtbai Ashiq Hussain, SHO Noor Mu­hammad Khan, Addition­al SHO Thana Takhtbhai Tajbar Shah, ASI Manzo­or Khan, and Adnan Khan were among the awarded recipients.

On December 20, 2023, the Garoshah area of Takhtbai reported the kidnapping of Fahad Ali, an 8/9-year-old child, son of Fawad Ali. The police, utilizing CCTV cameras and advanced technolo­gy, diligently worked day and night. Through ob­tained footage and vide­os of the kidnappers, they narrowed down the sus­pects’ circle and conduct­ed raids on their hideouts.

On the night of Decem­ber 22, 2023, the ab­ductors fled, leaving the child behind. The police successfully recovered the child and apprehend­ed the accused, Sangeen Shah.