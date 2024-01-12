RPO commends courageous police cops

MARDAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sulaiman, overseeing the Mardan range, emphasized the valour and bravery of officers in the fight against crime during an event at his office. He stated, “Brave, hardworking, and capable officers will be appreciated at all levels.” These remarks were made during a ceremony honouring the Takhtbhai police for successfully recovering a child abducted for ransom from Garo Shah Takhtbai.
Superintendent Police (SP) Sadar Circle Khalid Khan, DSP Takhtbai Ashiq Hussain, SHO Noor Muhammad Khan, Additional SHO Thana Takhtbhai Tajbar Shah, ASI Manzoor Khan, and Adnan Khan were among the awarded recipients.
On December 20, 2023, the Garoshah area of Takhtbai reported the kidnapping of Fahad Ali, an 8/9-year-old child, son of Fawad Ali. The police, utilizing CCTV cameras and advanced technology, diligently worked day and night. Through obtained footage and videos of the kidnappers, they narrowed down the suspects’ circle and conducted raids on their hideouts.
On the night of December 22, 2023, the abductors fled, leaving the child behind. The police successfully recovered the child and apprehended the accused, Sangeen Shah.