Rs150m worth state land retrieved from occupation mafia

KASUR - The Kasur district administration has reclaimed government land worth approximately Rs150 million in Raja Jang, cracking down on the land occupation mafia. In a press release from the Dis­trict Information Office Kasur, it was announced that, acting on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the district administration successfully retrieved 10 kanals of government land in Raja Jang.

The transferred land, valued at around Rs15 crore, signifies a stern stance against illegal land occupation. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kasur, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, affirmed that relent­less actions are being taken against the land oc­cupation mafia. He emphasized that the unauthor­ized possession of government land will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the opera­tions to reclaim such land will persist.