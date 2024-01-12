Friday, January 12, 2024
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rajab moon sighting

Agencies
January 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  - The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is sched­uled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to sight the crescent of Rajab al Murajab. Abdul Khabir Azad, the committee’s chairman, will preside over the zonal and district Hilal committee meeting in Kohsar building, Islamabad.

Likewise, zonal committees are set to convene meetings in different cities, such as Islamabad, Lahore, and Pesha­war, on the same day. Other committee members will engage in the respec­tive zonal committee sessions in their designated areas. Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Paki­stan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Department of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Science and Technology will participate in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Re­ligious Affairs will release a notifi­cation in keeping with the custom­ary practice. It’s noteworthy that the Committee gathers on the 29th day of every lunar month, announc­ing the moon sighting afterwards.

Agencies

