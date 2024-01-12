Friday, January 12, 2024
Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar

January 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed an appreciation of 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs281.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.12. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.6 and Rs283.1 respectively. The price of the Euro in­creased by Rs1.47 to close at Rs308.63 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs1.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.76 compared to the last closing of Rs356.97. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs76.53 and Rs74.95 respectively.

